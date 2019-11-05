Producer Dhananjayan turns director for a suspense thriller

Kirubhakar Purushothaman By

Express News Service

Producer G Dhananjayan announced on Twitter that he is turning director for a film. The Kaatrin Mozhi producer claims that he has formed a young team for his new venture.

Dhananjayan says, “I have been planning to take the plunge for about two years now but was busy with other commitments. It will be a new age thriller film that will be fresh to the industry.”

The cast and crew of the film have been finalised, and an official announcement can be expected by next week, according to the producer, who has also written the screenplay, story, and the dialogues for the upcoming film.

“We are yet to finalise one actor for the film. Once it is done, we will officially announce the crew members of the film,” he says. Dhananjayan also adds that he will continue to direct films under his production banner.