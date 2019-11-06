Vaibhav and Parvati team up for 'Aalambana'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Vaibhav, who was recently seen in Sixer, is set to star alongside Parvati in the fantasy film, Aalambana. The film, which is jointly produced by KJR Studios and Chandru, will mark the directorial debut of Pari K Vijay, who had earlier assisted on films such as Mundasupatti and Indru, Netru, Naalai.

“It is a film about a genie and Munishkanth is playing that role. It’s a fantasy comedy with a lot of fun elements, and will be a family entertainer.

Apart from that core idea about genies, everything else will be new in Aalambana. We are keen on making sure it does not remind the audience of other films,” says the director, adding, “Aalambana will be a VFX-heavy film, and a sizeable budget has been allocated to ensure that the film is a visual spectacle. We’re planning to go on floors from next month and shoot in Chennai and Pondicherry.”

Aalambana also stars Dindugal I Leoni, Kaali Venkat, Murali Sharma, and Anandraj. Vedalam-fame Kabir Duhan Singh will play the antagonist in this film with music by Hip Hop Aadhi. Aalambana is expected to get a release next summer.