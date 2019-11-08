Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan unveil new statue of film director K Balachander

By ANI

CHENNAI: A statue of late film director K Balachander was unveiled at the production house of political leader and actor Kamal Haasan in Chennai on Friday.

Haasan along with south-Indian superstar Rajinikanth unveiled the statue inside the premises of Raaj Kamal Films International company.

Tamil Nadu: Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth unveil the statue of late film director K. Balachandar at the new office premises of Raaj Kamal Films International in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/hxW96bpOcc — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

The duo paid floral tribute Balachander by garlanding the bust.