Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan unveil new statue of film director K Balachander
Haasan along with south-Indian superstar Rajinikanth unveiled the statue inside the premises of Raaj Kamal Films International company.
Published: 08th November 2019 11:34 AM | Last Updated: 08th November 2019 11:34 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: A statue of late film director K Balachander was unveiled at the production house of political leader and actor Kamal Haasan in Chennai on Friday.
Tamil Nadu: Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth unveil the statue of late film director K. Balachandar at the new office premises of Raaj Kamal Films International in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/hxW96bpOcc— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019
The duo paid floral tribute Balachander by garlanding the bust.