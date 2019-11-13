Home Entertainment Tamil

'What a Man!': Director AR Murugadoss lauds Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, this is why

Murugadoss retweeted 'IndiaGlitz - Tamil', who had earlier shared the photos of the CPM leader with a differently-abled youth at his office.

Published: 13th November 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan with Pranav (L) and Tamil director AR Murugadoss. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Five days after revealing the motion poster of his new project 'Darbar', star Tamil movie director AR Murugadoss on Tuesday used his Twitter account for the first time. However, the Thuppakki-director was not back for another promotion effort for his upcoming movie, but to praise Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of the neighbouring state of Kerala.

ALSO READ | Pinarayi Vijayan is 'cool', says 'fan' Vijay Sethupathi

Murugadoss retweeted 'IndiaGlitz - Tamil', who had earlier shared the photos of the CPM leader with a differently-abled youth at his office. The tweet contained two photos of Pinarayi Vijayan with BCom student Pranav, who met the Chief Minister to make a donation from his savings to the CMDRF (Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund). While one photo had the CM smiling for a selfie with the youth, the other showed him shaking his leg. 

Murugadoss shared the photos as a token of respect to the leader's positive gesture, along with a caption that read 'What a Man' and emoticons of clapping and a flower bouquet.

Pranav, who does not have both hands, had come to hand over to Pinarayi the amount he won from a reality show. A usually sombre Pinarayi was seen beaming throughout his interaction with Pranav. The youngster is presently attending PSC coaching classes after completing his BCom course from Government College, Chittur, Palakkad.

The Chief Minister termed Pranav's contribution as 'immense' and cheerfully obliged when the youngster wanted to click a selfie. Much to the astonishment of those present, Pranav clicked the selfie with Pinarayi using his right foot. 

The photos are being widely circulated on social media platforms.

Murugadoss' 'Darbar' starring Rajinikanth is set for 2020 Pongal release. A motion poster of the movie released  on November 7 shows the superstar donning a police uniform and a jacket, holding a sword.
Murugadoss has roped in the best from the industry for the project, including 'Iruvar' fame Santhosh Sivan for cinematography, Anirudh Ravichander for music. It will be Anirudh's second collaboration with both Rajini and Murugadoss after Petta and Kaththi, respectively. 

