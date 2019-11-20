Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth thanks 'inspiration' Amitabh Bachchan after receiving Special Icon award at IFFI

Superstar Rajinikanth also expressed gratitude to the government of India, and his collaborators and fans for their love and support through the years.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth at IFFI

Rajinikanth at IFFI (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday thanked his "inspiration" Amitabh Bachchan after the megastar presented the Special Icon of Golden Jubilee award to him at the inaugural ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Predominantly a Tamil star, Rajinikanth has collaborated with Bachchan in Hindi-language films such as "Hum", "Andhaa Kanoon" and "Geraftaar".

The 68-year-old actor, who was accompanied by his wife Latha Rajinikanth at the opening ceremony, was greeted by a round of applause and loud cheers from the audience.

In his acceptance speech, he also expressed gratitude to the government of India, and his collaborators and fans for their love and support through the years.

ALSO READ: Superstar alliance? Kamal, Rajini say willing to join hands if necessary

"I'm extremely happy to receive this prestigious Special Icon of Golden Jubilee award. My heartfelt thanks to the Indian government for honouring me with the award. I dedicate this award to all my directors, producers and all the technicians who have worked in my films. And above all, my fans and Tamil people who have supported me. Thank you, Jai Hind," Rajinikanth said in his speech.

The veteran actor, popularly known as the 'Thalaivar', has worked in over 150 films such as "Billa", "Baasha", and more recently the "Enthiran" films, "Kabali" and "Kaala".

He has also worked in films across Telugu, Kannada, Hindi languages such as "Anthuleni Katha", "Chilakamma Cheppindi", "Katha Sangama", "Kiladi Kittu", "Chaalbaaz", "Bulandi", among others.

Also present on stage were Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, among others.

The 50th edition of IFFI runs through November 20-28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth IFFI Special Icon of Golden Jubilee Amitabh Bachchan
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp