Madhavan refutes rumours about his next project

By Express News Service

Telugu star Varun Tej is teaming up with director Kiran Korrappati for a boxing drama, which also stars Ramya Krishnan in an important role. It was rumoured that Tamil actor Madhvan would play the father of Varun Tej’s character in the upcoming film.

However, the Minnale star took to Twitter to deny such reports. The actor humorously implied that he is still too young to play father roles.

Replying to a fan’s question who had asked if the news of him being a part of the film is true, the actor said, “Totally fake bro. I am still a kid man.”Madhavan has been busy with his debut directorial venture Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.