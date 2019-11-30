Home Entertainment Tamil

Ilaiyaraaja composes his first corporate song for Coca Cola

The creator of more than 7,000 songs in 1,000 films, has never composed anything for a corporate entity.

Music director Ilayaraja giving notes to his crew while composing music for a film (Photo| EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, in his first-ever composition for a corporate, has composed the corporate anthem for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB).

The anthem that the maestro has composed for HCCB, bears his signature. It is eminently identifiable as his work. The tune is simple, registers with the listener instantly, and grows on the individual with every successive rendition, HCCB said in a statement.

The melody catches attention and the richness of the composition provides longevity. The tune was composed by Dr. Ilaiyaraaja at Prasad studios in Chennai.

The brand said it needed a composition that denotes the vastness of their business operation but also its simplicity and the purity in their values, and the maestro fitted the bill. "He is magic, he is music."

Beginning with a soft and mellifluous tune on the flute, the anthem gradually extends into a powerful visual of India. In many ways, the music represents the new India, which is traditional and yet contemporary; always on the move, inspiring others and the world in the process.

