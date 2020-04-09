Sudev Nair’s 'Sleeplessly Yours'  gets digital release

By Express News Service

Debutant Goutham Soorya’s independent film Sleeplessly Yours has been released on YouTube. The film, starring Sudev Nair and Devaki Rajendran, premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) last year. Sleeplessly Yours explores, in a non-linear fashion, the relationship of an eccentric couple Jessy-Maanu whose sleep deprivation experiment goes wrong over four days. When Maanu goes missing, Jessy, in an attempt to find her, also tries to dig into her mysterious past.

Goutham co-directed the film with cinematographer Sudeep Elamon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Finals). The filmmakers had earlier hoped to release it theatrically but later opted for a digital release.The film is powered by intense performances from its two leads. Sudev Nair is known for his appearances in films such as Mamangam and Anarkali while Devaki Rajendran is a Thiruvananthapuram-based dancer.