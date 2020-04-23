Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay to debut with 'Uppena' remake alongside Vijay Sethupathi

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is set to make his acting debut through the Tamil remake of the Telugu love story, Uppena, which is loosely inspired by Nalgonda honour killing incident.



Vijay Sethupathi, who played the villain in Uppena, will not only reprise his role, but also produce the Tamil remake in association with Mythri Movie Makers. Interestingly, this means Sethupathi will be seen playing the villain to both father and son, in Master and the Uppena remake, respectively.

“Vijay Sethupathi discussed the script of Uppena with Vijay on the sets of Master, and the latter felt it would be an ideal debut for his son,” reveals a reliable source. Jason is currently studying filmmaking in Canada. It is learnt that the untitled remake is expected to go on floors early next year. The rest of the cast and crew of the Tamil remake are yet to be finalised. An official announcement will be made after Jason returns to Chennai.

Buchi Babu Sana, who is making his directorial debut with Uppena, will helm the Tamil remake too. The Telugu version marks the debut of Chiranjeevi’s nephew, Panja Vaisshnav Tej. A rustic love story set against the backdrop of the sea, Uppena was shot extensively in Kakinada, Hyderabad, Puri, Kolkata, and Gangtok.