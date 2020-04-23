STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Celebrities croon for COVID-19 theme song penned by Kamal Haasan

Those who had crooned for the song had shot their part seperately and technology has come to the aid of giving it a shape.

Published: 23rd April 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan's Arivum Anbum released on Thursday is the artist's part of sowing a seed of hope. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

CHENNAI: An ensemble of celebrities have teamed up with actor-politician Kamal Haasan for a theme song on facing the COVID19 situation, with the MNM chief insisting that "artistes always sow the seeds of hope."

Well-known names in the cinema industry--composers Shankar Mahadevan, Yuvan Shankar Raja and R Anirudh, carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri, actors Siddharth, Andrea and Shruti Haasan have lent their voices for the lyrics penned by the 65-year-old actor, who has also sung it.

The song titled "Arivum Anbum" (Knowledge and Love) was released on Thursday.

"The song penned by Kamal Haasan will radiate hope and goodwill among people. It will given energy for the people to believe they can tide over this disaster as a nation," a release from Haasan's office said.

Those who had crooned for the song had shot their part seperately and technology has come to the aid of giving it a shape, Haasan was quoted as saying in the release.

"Artistes always sow the seeds of hope. The song will give us the strength to cross this difficult phase," he said.

Ghibran has composed the music and he will release it along with Haasan on Thursday on Zoom app, it said.

The others who have sung in the video are composer Devi Sri Prasad, Sid Sriram, Lidian and Mugen Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Yuvan Shankar Raja Arivum Anbum Anirudh Coronavirus song Andrea
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp