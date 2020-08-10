STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

What are the markings of a lengend?

love watching cookery videos though I rarely cook. I love watching videos of elephants and tigers in the jungle, though I would never dare to go on a safari.

Published: 10th August 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Hassan

Actor Kamal Hassan (Photo | EPS)

By Sujatha Narayanan
Express News Service

I love watching cookery videos though I rarely cook. I love watching videos of elephants and tigers in the jungle, though I would never dare to go on a safari. I love to hear poetry in any language, no matter my unfamiliarity with the language. The more the unknown, the more exotic the listening experience becomes — with good subtitles of course! I guess this exploration of what one would not do in real life, is what makes the visual medium of storytelling so alluring. I love to watch actors (my heroes and heroines) do what I won’t or can’t do in my own life.

They are what I aspire to be. A friend asked me one day to write down attributes which go into the making of a ‘star’. The very word, ‘star’, is not exclusive to cinema. Primarily, cinema is an art form, and one has to have the talent and passion for it, much like in any other art. A mere star will fade when the lights go off, whereas the one with abundant talent will shine on even after his or her lifetime. And even then, the measure of talent determines how long and how bright the talent can shine on. Those stars whose talent outshines their star status are whom we call ‘legends’.

The Indian film industry is a vast space that has had and still houses legendary luminaries who have shone their light and continue to shine on. Spelling out those names in the categories of directors, actors, producers and technicians will be a mere listing. But what perhaps is a point of interest for an analysis would be the question of what attributes make for a star. Listing those attributes will make us realise why we love whom we love. If what I see of the actor moves me in some way, then I will follow him or her. The ‘what’ will vary from person to person, but some attributes are universal.

Today, those attributes that go into the making of a star begin with million-plus followers on social media. But there are those stars (actors, directors and technicians) who have also crossed the line from being mere celebrated icons to evergreen and much loved legends by their sheer longevity. They have a different set of attributes which made them stars in the first place. The one thing to primarily have is talent for the medium. This is what we call the grip over the craft of cinema.

The other thing is to have the timing of success knock on his or her door. While the first attribute is selfhoned, the second is a combination of many factors. Much like in life, cinema also hosts a serendipitous association with success. Who refers which actor, when does this happen, and to whom? These make all the difference to a well-timed super hit presence. But even for this reference, the actor must have basic talent or screen presence. Casting agents always look for that one special attribute that makes the actor stand out in front of the camera.

Then comes the professional approach to work that the actor brings along. I’m sure when you are reading the above, you are thinking of your favourite film icon with a warm smile as you recall your first fan moment for that icon. The actor who you follow for their views and film updates are also people whose real lives you wish to catch a glimpse of (I’ve always wondered how it would be if Ajith or Vijay were to tweet online without their fan clubs representing them). What about the pop musician whose latest album speaks to your soul, the director whose method and tips you ardently consume even if you don’t understand film terminology? And then, there are these social media stars today—the chefs, the mimics, the meme creators and opinion-makers—who are all mini- icons in their own right.

But legends? What goes into the making of these giants who have been around and still somehow stay relevant to the current times? Like an AR Rahman whose music in Dil Bechara is the second key reason for the film’s huge online opening. Like an Amitabh Bachchan whose daily tweets and Instagram posts make for an indulgent watch like you would indulge your grandfather at home. Or like the tweets of Kamal Haasan, who touches a whopping 61 years of being a legendary star on August 12, the day his first film, Kalathur Kannamma, released. Somewhere, such legends have also adapted to make themselves relevant to presentday pointers. But that unquantifiable, unknown non-trackable emotional connect with the audience which happens like magic… that is why an actor transforms from being just another star into an immortal, unforgettable legend. Now, that is a throne accorded to the very best.

SUJATHA NARAYANAN
@n_sujatha08
The writer is a former journalist who has worked in the film industry for several years and is passionate about movies, music and everything related to entertainment

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kamal Hassan Amitabh Bachchan
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp