Anirudh sings for RK Suresh-Ramki-starrer Vettai Naai

Gopinath Rajendran

Composer-singer Anirudh will be singing in RK Suresh’s upcoming film, Vettai Naai, directed by Jaishankar, and also starring Ramki and Subhiksha. Music director Ganesh Chandrasekaran, who made his debut with Ezhumin, is composing music for this film as well. “It will be a pucca thara local song in Madras slang that would be in the lines of Anirudh’s Aaluma Doluma.

Anirudh’s voice fits in perfectly and when I approached him, he accepted it immediately. It will be a celebration song featuring RK Suresh and Ramki’s characters. Suresh plays a rowdy with a heart of gold and the song doubles as an introduction of sorts for both of them.

We have already completed shooting this song before the lockdown and even while composing it, I knew only Anirudh can do justice to it. During the lockdown, he recorded the song in his studio and sent it across,” says Ganesh who also confirms that the film has three songs in total.

“We’re planning to release the first single around September and we also have a surprise element for another song.” Interestingly, Anirudh had lent his voice for a song in Ganesh’s Ezhumin too. The Vivekh-starrer also had another song that was voiced by Dhanush.