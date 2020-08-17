STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Director Selvaraghavan turns actor and joins hands with Keerthy Suresh

The film will be helmed by director Arun Matheswaran, who is waiting for the release of his first film Rocky, starring Taramani-fame Vasanth Ravi, Bharathiraja, and Raveena Ravi.

The title announcement was made along with the first look poster of the film featuring Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh’s characters facing a bunch of goons.

Selvaraghavan, who has been in the industry for almost two decades as a director, will be debuting as an actor with the upcoming crime thriller, 'Saani Kaayidham', alongside the National- Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh. The film will be helmed by director Arun Matheswaran, who is waiting for the release of his first film Rocky, starring Taramani-fame Vasanth Ravi, Bharathiraja, and Raveena Ravi.

The title announcement was made along with the first look poster of the film featuring Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh’s characters facing a bunch of goons. While Keerthy is shown wielding a gun and having a blood-stained sickle tucked in her saree, Selvaraghavan is seen wearing short trousers and holding a knife in his hand.

“I have always wanted to cast him in a film and when I wrote this character, I knew he would fit in perfectly. Once I gave him the full narration, he immediately gave the nod. The film is an action crime-drama. It’s set in the 80s and is loosely based on a true incident that happened during that time. It would be too early to divulge much on what the subject would be.

The rest of the cast and some key crew positions are yet to be confirmed. The pre-production is happening in full swing and we’ll go on floors immediately after the lockdown. We’re planning to shoot in Chennai and parts of Southern Tamil Nadu,” says Arun. Saani Kaayidham, produced by Screen Scene, has Sillu Karuppatti- fame Yamini Yagnamurthy handling cinema to graphy and Nagooran, who worked on 8 Thottakkal, in charge of editing.

