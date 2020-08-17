STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recalling SP Balasubrahmanyam's songs, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM prays for legendary singer’s recovery

Published: 17th August 2020 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prayers from celebrities, leaders and fans continued to pour in for singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, even as sources in the hospital said his condition remains the same.

In a press statement, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday said he was saddened to know the singer has been severely affected by the virus.

“He had won the hearts of lakh across the world,” the Deputy CM added.

The hospital management on Friday said he was moved to the ICU and kept on life support and that his condition remains ‘critical’.

“He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored,” it said.  

Meanwhile, addressing the media on Saturday, doctors treating the singer said the 74-year-old was given plasma therapy and steroid medication. 

Panneerselvam prayed for his speedy recovery. In a press statement, he recalled Balasubrahmanyam, crooning the evergreen hit “Aayiram Nilave vaa” for late Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran in the movie ‘Adimai Penn’ in the 1960s.

He also highlighted the singer’s ‘Vetri Muzhakkam Engum Olithida’ song was played to welcome late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in all party meetings.

Panneerselvam added, “I pray to God Almighty that dear brother Balasubrahmanyam recovers soon and returns home and his honey-like voice once again echoes in the silver screen.”

Kamal Haasan tweeted, “Dear elder brother. We are waiting for you. For long you have been my voice and I your face.”

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp