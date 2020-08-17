SP Balasubrahmanyam showed thumbs up to doctors, says son Charan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who is on ventilator and life support was shifted to an exclusive Intensive Care Unit on the sixth floor of the hospital on Sunday.

In a video message, the singer's son Charan said there is improvement in his father's health.

He is responding to doctors treatment and showed thumbs up to them. He is still in ICU, but his condition is stable. It may take time for his recovery. It may not happen in a day or two but will take some time, Charan said.

The singer-producer said he is hopeful that his father will be back.

Charan also said, his mother who was also tested positive for COVID-19 and undergoing treatment at the same hospital, could be discharged in a couple of days and he is hopeful that his father would also follow her back home soon.

Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital with symptoms of Covid on August 5. He was moved to ICU and put on ventilator after his condition deteriorated on August 14.

