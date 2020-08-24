STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SP Balasubrahmanyam is still on life support, clarifies son Charan after rumours of singer testing Covid negative

Charan issued a video message on Monday morning requesting everyone to refrain from rumour-mongering.

Published: 24th August 2020 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: SP Charan has rubbished rumours claiming that his father, veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, has tested Covid-19 negative, and informed that the playback icon is still on life support. Charan issued a video message on Monday morning requesting everyone to refrain from rumour-mongering.

Charan's video came minutes after news reports emerged claiming that the 74-year-old singer has tested Covid-19 negative.

In the video, Charan said: "I usually post Appa's health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning. I am the only one who gets the information about dad, all updates come to me first and only then I post it to the media. Today, unfortunately, there is a rumour going around that dad has been tested negative for Covid.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE UPDATES HERE 

"Regardless of whether it is Covid negative or positive, the status is still the same. Clinically he is on life support, on ECMO ventilator. He is stable fortunately and we are hoping the stability will help him recover his lungs as early as possible. So please kindly refrain from rumour-mongering. I will put up a post this evening after I have a discussion with the doctors and the medical team, and I will give you an update. Thank you so very much," he concluded.

SP Balasubrahmanyam tested Covid positive earlier this month and is undergoing treatment at Chennai's MGM Healthcare.

