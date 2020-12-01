STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A debut win for 'Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban'

Now in Canada, Adithyha says he can’t wait to return to Chennai to savour, with his crew members, the joy of all the appreciation that’s coming the way of this film.

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban has won quite a bit of admiration, including for its music, and the composers of this film, Adithyha & Soorya, attribute this to the two-word advice given to them by the director of the film, RDM: “Adakki vaasinga.” 

The composer duo, friends from their stint at AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory, began their work making albums for a private television channel, during which time they were approached to make music for a ‘dark thriller’— which, of course, turned out to be Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban. 

​Soorya may have already composed for a feature film, but his fondest memory yet is being part of AR Rahman’s troupe and playing at the UN General Assembly for a memorial concert of M S Subbulakshmi. 

“I played the piano in of an elite audience.” Soorya says it was all made possible because of the trust his parents reposed in his pursuit of passion.

If Adithyha & Soorya had suffered from any lack of confidence about being able to make music for a film, a boost of confidence came when director RDM said he trusted them with going for a live recording session. 

They had already decided that the idea was to keep the music simple and harness the power of silences in this film—like in the lengthy montages in the police station.

Adithyha shares that actor-producer Suresh Ravi helped a lot in easing out their initial sense of doubt. The team was also constantly in conversation and adapting to changes. 

“Initially, we had settled for only one romantic number. After conversations though, we thought it would be good to go for another solo number, where the idea was to use montages to communicate romance.”

The most popular number from the film, ‘Rani Theni’ sung by Haricharan, was recorded in a single take, the duo say. 

“We were told that the song was about a newly wedded couple having a blast and enjoying the knowledge that the night was still young.”

Next up for the duo is Adi Medavigal, a comedy. 

“Here, we have the luxury of recording five numbers with no great checks in place. That’s because of the freedom accorded by the genre.” 

If their start is anything to go by, good times seem to lie ahead for this duo.

