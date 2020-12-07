Team Pyaar Prema Kaadhal reunites

Bhuvanesh Chandar By

Express News Service

Harish Kalyan, filmmaker Elan, and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja are reuniting for a coming-ofage musical.

The trio’s previousfilm was the 2018 hit romcom Pyaar Prema Kadhal. Elan says, “It’s a hero-centric story that depicts a life journey.” He adds that he is excited to work with Harish again.

“There aren’t many actors out there who can pull off a role like this. I really believe that Harish can pull this off with conviction. I know his strengths and weaknesses, and we have a good rapport.

So it will be easier to work with him as well.” The title and first look of the film will be revealed next week. Shooting for the film will start towards the end of February, with Mumbai, Chennai, and Ooty planned as the locations.