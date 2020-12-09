Popular Tamil TV actor VJ Chitra known for role in 'Pandian Stores' passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old famous television actress Chitra allegedly killed herself at a hotel in the early hours of Wednesday in Nazarathpet in the outskirts of the city.

She was known for her leading role in a serial 'Pandian Stores' telecast in Vijay TV.

The police said that they are questioning her fiancee Hemnath Ravi who was allegedly present at the hotel visiting her.

Police said Chitra had been staying at the hotel with her businessman fiancee with whom she got engaged four months ago.

The Nazarathpet police said that Chitra had been in a serial shooting at EVP film city in Nazarethpet and returned to the hotel room number 113 around 1.30am.

Quoting Hemnath police said that she had informed him that she would go for a bath and Hemnath stepped out of the room.

Hemnath told the police that he knocked on the door repeatedly since there was no reply for a long time, after which he informed the hotel staff.

One of the staff members of the hotel, Ganesh, accompanied him to the room to find Chitra dead.

The hotel authorities called the control room and the team from the Nazarethpet police rushed to the hotel.

They sent her body to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Police said that Chitra lived with her parents at Thiruvanmiyur but she stayed often at the hotel since it was convenient for her for the shooting and also to meet her fiancee.

Chitra started her career in 2013 as an anchor in Makkal TV and went to work in Jaya TV and Zee Tamil.

She hit fame after starring in Pandian Stores, a serial which started in 2018, as a character named Mullai.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)