First look of Kuruthi Aattam out

It is known that 8 Thottakal director Sri Ganesh is teaming up with Atharvaa for a film titled Kuruthi Aattam. The first look of the film was released on Tuesday on Twitter.

The first look features a bloodied Atharvaa, who is stabbed from behind.

Sri Ganesh says, “Betrayal is an important emotion in the film and we wanted to showcase its significance to the story in the first look itself.

We’ve also made sure that the rest of the key characters are portrayed as a sketch in the backdrop.

The film is currently in the post-production stage. We are yet to confirm the release date but it will surely be a theatrical release.” Kuruthi Aattam will have Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.