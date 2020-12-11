R Madhavan undertakes eco-friendly project in Tamil Nadu's Palani

By ANI

CHENNAI: After winning hearts with his cinematic performances, actor R Madhavan along with his brother Subayogan has embarked upon a new eco-friendly project after coming across a piece of exhausted and barren land in a village near Tamil Nadu's Palani.

The '3 Idiots,' actor's motive was to rejuvenate the exhausted and barren soil using modern, organic, and ancient indigenous methods of agriculture. After the actor's efforts, the land has gradually restored to a healthy and productive state. Soon after the restoration of the land, its native birdlife and earthworms made comeback.

The land also has a green coconut plantation now which is a testament to the health of the soil and sustainable methods adopted. The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein,' actor termed the experience as "satisfying and rewarding". "It has been one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences of our lives. It was wonderful to see the land rejuvenated and yield it was meant to be in the first place," the 50-year-old.

"From preparing the land with right mulch to putting the right fish in the well every bit of learing has been priceless and so worth it. We will be replicating this on other locations around India and the world," he added.

This project is an important step towards transforming sterile land into an agriculturally rich, self-sufficient organic field. It promotes the need to adopt an organic way of farming but also helps in facilitating economic progress.