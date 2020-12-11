STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

R Madhavan undertakes eco-friendly project in Tamil Nadu's Palani

After the actor's efforts, the land has gradually restored to a healthy and productive state and soon, its native birdlife and earthworms made comeback.

Published: 11th December 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Actor R Madhavan

Actor R Madhavan (File photo|AFP)

By ANI

CHENNAI: After winning hearts with his cinematic performances, actor R Madhavan along with his brother Subayogan has embarked upon a new eco-friendly project after coming across a piece of exhausted and barren land in a village near Tamil Nadu's Palani.

The '3 Idiots,' actor's motive was to rejuvenate the exhausted and barren soil using modern, organic, and ancient indigenous methods of agriculture. After the actor's efforts, the land has gradually restored to a healthy and productive state. Soon after the restoration of the land, its native birdlife and earthworms made comeback.

The land also has a green coconut plantation now which is a testament to the health of the soil and sustainable methods adopted. The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein,' actor termed the experience as "satisfying and rewarding". "It has been one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences of our lives. It was wonderful to see the land rejuvenated and yield it was meant to be in the first place," the 50-year-old.

"From preparing the land with right mulch to putting the right fish in the well every bit of learing has been priceless and so worth it. We will be replicating this on other locations around India and the world," he added.

This project is an important step towards transforming sterile land into an agriculturally rich, self-sufficient organic field. It promotes the need to adopt an organic way of farming but also helps in facilitating economic progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Madhavan R Madhavan land Palani Madhavan eco friendly
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp