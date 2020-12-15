Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi's Anbarivu launched, to be set in rural Madurai

Bhuvanesh Chandar By

Express News Service

Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi's next film is Anbarivu, a family-entertainer set in a village. The film has a script written by Pon Parthiban, with debutant Aswin Raam directing it and Sathya Jothi Films producing.The film has a huge star cast that includes Vidharth, Kashmira, Napolean, Urvashi, Saikumar, Sangeetha Krish, and Dheena.

Director Aswin tells us the film will be a "family-centric laugh riot that is set in a village in Madurai district". On casting Aadhi in the lead, Aswin says, "For the first time, the audience will get to see Aadhi in a village-based film. It will be interesting to see him speak in Madurai slang."

Aswin adds that both Vidharth and Napolean "will play prominent lead roles". "They read the script and immediately agreed to do it," he said.

The music of Anbarivu will be composed by Hip Hop Tamizha. Madhesh Manickam will handle the cinematography, while Pradeep E Raghav is the editor. The shooting for the film will begin in mid-January after Pongal. The team is currently scouting for locations around Madurai, Theni, Coimbatore, and Pollachi.