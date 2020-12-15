STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhavan-starrer 'Maara' to release in January on Amazon Prime Video

The film is a remake of 2015 Malayalam hit "Charlie", which featured Dulquer Salmaan and Parvarthy. The new version also features actor Shraddha Srinath, who has primarily appeared in Kannada movies.

R Madhavan (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor R Madhavan-starrer Tamil movie "Maara" is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 8.

"We are maddy in love with this fairy tale already! Meet #MaaraOnPrime, January 8, 2021!," Amazon Prime Video wrote on their official Twitter handle.

"Maara" is directed by Dhilip Kumar and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films.

The film's music is composed by Ghibran, while Karthik Muthukumar and Dinesh Krishnan are the cinematographers.

Bhuvan Srinivasan has done the editing.

