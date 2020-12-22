STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Oru Pakka Kathai may be late, but it’s timeless: Balaji Tharaneetharan

Oru Pakka Kathai (OPK), which was supposed to be the debut of actors Kalidas Jayaram and Megha Akash, and the film’s composer Govind Vasantha, is finally premiering on Zee 5 this Christmas.

Published: 22nd December 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kalidas and Megha seen along with filmmaker.

Kalidas and Megha seen along with filmmaker.

By Kirubhakar Purushothaman 
Express News Service

For about six years now, Balaji Tharaneetharan has been facing the same question: When will Oru Pakka Kathai be released? The director admits that it invariably put him off. “To people I know, I can say, ‘Ada therinja solla maatenaada?’ But for strangers, I didn’t have a definitive answer.” He has one now.

Oru Pakka Kathai (OPK), which was supposed to be the debut of actors Kalidas Jayaram and Megha Akash, and the film’s composer Govind Vasantha, is finally premiering on Zee 5 this Christmas.

“It feels like a burden is off me. When the film’s release became a huge question mark, it wasn’t just about me; it involved many technicians and actors. So, the uncertainty was hitting me hard,” Balaji says.

OPK went on floors in 2014, at which time the director decided to put his second venture, Seethakathi, on hold (it was resumed in 2017). It is only natural to wonder if the film will look or feel dated now in 2020.

Balaji assures it won’t. “I think this story is timeless. It’s about a normal middleclass family going on with their everyday problems. What happens when they are confronted with an extraordinary problem? How do they react to it? And how does society see them? In fact, this might even be a better time for its release, and I am not making such statements just because it’s my film.” Both his previous films, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakathi, expect a leap of faith from the audience.

When asked if this ‘extraordinary problem’ will also demand the same, he says, “I grew up reading Ambuli Mama and Vikramadithyan stories. You have to believe the premise to enjoy the story. If you question the existence of Vedhalam, there is no story for you. I believe people will buy into the conceit if you make it interesting. Having said that, OPK is not a fantasy film like Seethakathi. Revealing anything more about the premise would spoil the film.” Balaji admits his films are products of such one-line premises. “The core of the film should be very exciting for me.

Then, I ask myself if I can write a feature-length script that justifies the idea. Sometimes, I do get stuck. For example, with Seethakathi, after the death of Ayya’s soul, I couldn’t move the script forward for a long time.

There have been instances where the story hits a wall and you have no choice but to abandon it.” Another overarching trait in his films is the candid nature of the people and the natural locations. Ironically, Balaji says a lot of effort and money goes into achieving these modest aesthetics.

“I do it because I want people to relate to the place and the setting. I wanted NKPK to be like a video document of the protagonist; so we predominantly used a hand-held camera. When it comes to casting, I observe the people who I am working with. Each one has a unique character; you just have to cast them in the apt role where they can be themselves.”

For his next film, Balaji is planning to keep things even more down-to-earth. “It is about the kind of ordinary man we see on a day-to-day basis. But I don’t want it to be too simple either, and most importantly, I don’t want to be overconfident.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oru Pakka Kathai Kalidas Jayaram Megha Akash
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp