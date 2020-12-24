STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

The people of 'Paava Kadhaigal': Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and cast on what went into the making

Filmmakers Vignesh Shivan and Sudha Kongara along with their cast talk about what went into the making of their segments in Netflix’s Paava Kadhaigal

Published: 24th December 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Paava Kadhaigal'

Still from 'Paava Kadhaigal'

By Sudhir Srinivasan
Express News Service

Vignesh, what was your first reaction to being told that you would have to make a film on honour killings?
I definitely did not expect it. My first response was the realisation that it would be a challenge for me. It’s nothing like I had worked on before. In fact, if I had been given the option of suggesting five topics for this anthology, I can tell you that none of them would even be close to this.

Furthermore, it must have been difficult for you to tread the thin line between the irreverent humour you are known for and the sensitivity demanded by such a topic. It was hard, yes, and I was aware of how delicate this zone was. I knew I couldn’t get playful here, and yet, I did not want to get all serious in execution, as would be expected. I think we have struck a good balance between dark humour and sensitivity. Once the critics abuse me, I guess I’ll know better. (Laughs)

Anjali, you play twins in this film, and in the mould of many a Tamil film featuring twins, one is a city girl and the other a village belle.
(Laughs) But you will see that even with the urban character, I’m wearing kurtis, only so we can show the difference between the characters with my performance, not just with clothes. There was plenty of crying for me in this film, and for none of these scenes did I use glycerin. In fact, Vicky (Vignesh Shivan) was surprised to learn this and when requesting me for another take, he asked if I would be able to summon tears at will again. I trusted in the emotion of the scene and let it move me.

Kalki, what was the attraction for you with this film?
The clincher for me was how Vignesh was able to turn such a subject into a dark comedy. I felt that the humour could draw in an audience that may otherwise be turned off by such serious material. Also, the role seemed tailor-made for me. He needed a vellakaari who could speak a bit of Tamil. And I fit that description, having grown up speaking Tamil in Pondicherry (laughs).

Vignesh, your film speaks of the systemic pressure on an individual to engage in such barbaric acts. Did you have any first-hand knowledge of such incidents?
Not at all. Having grown up in the city, I learned about this topic by reading books. I also spoke with directors like Mari Selvaraj and Pa. Ranjith, with whom I consulted about this story idea. I was clear though that I wouldn’t treat the story with documentary-ish realism. I wanted the setting to feel imaginary, in a sense.

There’s a kissing scene in this film involving two women. Do you attribute it to the freedom given by OTT platforms?
Absolutely. The feature film atmosphere is one of judgment and a distinct lack of liberty. With Netflix, we knew we could write what we envisioned, and shoot what we wrote. There’s no greater gift to a filmmaker than the gift of freedom. I value it more than audience appreciation.

What was gratifying for you about being a part of this anthology?
Kalki: I got to speak some chaste Tamil verses at the beginning of this film. I enjoyed that experience a lot, even if I suffered a bit.
Anjali: The novelty of this topic, I think. It helped me learn a lot about the kind of injustice I don’t really
know much of.
Vignesh: Just the opportunity to be thought on par with filmmakers like Vetri Maaran, Sudha Kongara and
Gautham Menon, each of who I have once tried to assist as an aspiring director. And now, to be mentioned in the same breath as them… It’s a dream come true.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paava Kadhaigal Vignesh Shivan Sudha Kongara
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp