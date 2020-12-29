STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mastermind: Vijay meets CM Palaniswami, requests 100% occupancy in cinema halls

The Tamil Nadu Exhibitors’ Association has also made a request to the Chief Minister, asking for full occupancy in theatres, along with other requests.   

Vijay Sethupati in a face off with Vijay in the film 'Master'.

Vijay Sethupati in a face off with Vijay in the film 'Master'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Monday, actor Vijay met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to reportedly discuss the release prospects of his upcoming film, Master. Reports suggest that the actor requested permission to have 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

The meeting comes ahead of the announcement of the release date of Master, which is expected to be revealed by the makers on Tuesday. It is speculated that Master will hit the screens for Pongal 2021. Currently, the government has given permission for theatres to have 50 per cent occupancy owing to the pandemic.

