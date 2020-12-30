STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Pei Iruka Bayamen' to be released for New Year

Pei Iruka Bayamen is a film about ghosts with zero gory elements.

A still from 'Pei Iruka Bayamen'.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Horror-comedy is a tried and tested genre for a commercially successful film, feels Kartheeswaran who has directed and played the lead in the upcoming film Pei Iruka Bayamaen. It will hit the screens on January 1. “There aren’t enough films for kids in Tamil cinema.

Pei Iruka Bayamen is a film about ghosts with zero gory elements. Children will find the ghosts in our film funny rather than scary,” says Kaarthieswaran. On the comparisons to Dhilluku Dhuddu, which also has a male lead who makes fun of ghosts to chase them away, he explains, “The similarities end there.

In our film, the leads tease the ghosts intentionally, fully aware of their form. But in the Dhilluku Dhuddu films, the hero usually mistakes them for humans.” Starring Gayatri Rema of Mugilan fame as the female lead, the film has music by Jose Franklin.

