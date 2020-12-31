STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Choreographer-actor Sandy joins the cast of Dhananjay’s Head Bush

The biopic of Bengaluru ‘s first underworld don, MP Jayaraj, will have Sandy playing the role of Samson.

Published: 31st December 2020 11:03 AM

Sandalwood actor Dhananjay

Sandalwood actor Dhananjay

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Dhananjay is starring as Bengaluru’s underworld don MP Jayaraj in a two-part biopic titled, Head Bush. The team has now roped in choreographer-actor Sandy master for the role of Samson, who was the right-hand man and close confidant of Jayaraj. 

Sandy

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Shoonya, will be bankrolled by Ashu Bedra. The producer said that the team selected Sandy because they wanted to cast someone who looked similar to Samson.

“Sandy had met our story writer, Agni Shridhar, last month, and the latter told us that Sandy’s looks and attitude matched Samson’s,” says Ashu, adding, “Sandy has rejected some big movies to be part of our film.” Sandy, who had choreographed songs for Rajinikanth in Kaala (2018), has worked in many films like Vaalu, Saagasam, and Gethu.

In 2019, Sandy appeared in the Tamil reality television show Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan and emerged the runner-up. Head Bush will also be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. While the film has Charan Raj composing music, Karm Chawla and Ulla Hydoor are in charge of cinematography and artwork, respectively. 
 

