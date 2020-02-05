Home Entertainment Tamil

Kamal Haasan to start producing regional digital content

Kamal Haasan has collaborated with content creation platform Banijay Asia and Turmeric Media Networks Private Limited to create scripted and non-scripted cross-genre/platform content.

Published: 05th February 2020

By Express News Service

Banijay Asia, through Turmeric Media, will create regional content. The partnership will also see the entities come together to create long and short-form content across OTT and television.

“We wanted to partner with someone who knew the crux of the content creation and production business. Hence we were in a conversation with Deepak (Deepak Dhar from Banijay Asia) for a while now. With his extensive knowledge in the field, we could see the potential of venturing into a new space of creating regional content in India with Banijay Asia. His understanding of the craft and network has been invaluable in making it a reality. We are excited to collaborate with them to create revolutionary content across all screens and languages,” Kamal said.

On the partnership, Dhar, CEO, and Founder of Banijay Asia, said: “In less than two years, we have created content across genres, which have been widely accepted by the viewers. With this partnership, we are confident we will be able to create material which will suffice demands and be appreciated by vast audiences.”

