Sathish turns singer for Sasikumar’s 'Rajavamsam'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Sasikumar will be teaming up with Nikki Galrani for the first time in a film titled 'Rajavamsam', that will be directed by debutant KV Kathirvelu, who has previously assisted Sundar C. It’s now known that actor Sathish, who plays an important role in Rajavamsam, has sung for the first time for this film.

Sathish, who joins the list of comedian-turned-singers that includes veterans such as Chandrababu, Manorama, Vadivelu, and Vivekh, says, “It’s a song that my character sings in the film and music director Sam CS thought of making me sing it for real as well. I was sceptical, but I gave it my best shot. Sam was happy with the outcome. The track will be out tomorrow.”

Produced by Senthur Films International, Rajavamsam boasts of an ensemble cast with 49 established artistes, including the likes of Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Radha Ravi, Vijaykumar, Singampuli, Rekha,

and Nirosha.