Ashok Kumar, Chandini and Sheela Rajkumar team up for Mayathirai

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Actors Ashok Kumar, Chandini and Sheela Rajkumar are coming together for a film titled Mayathirai that will be directed by debutant Sampath Kumar. Sampath, who has worked with directors such as Bala, Ezhil, and Agathiyan, won the Best short film director award from the Tamil Nadu government for his short film Payanam.

Interestingly, costume designer V Sai, who had previously produced Kushboo’s Thaali Pudhusu, was impressed with the short film and offered to bankroll Mayathirai.

"The film will be about a sound engineer who is caught in the events that happen in half a day between 10 pm and 4 am. It’s a horror film with fantasy and thriller elements. The film is currently in pre-production and we’re planning to go on floors from next month," he says. Mayathirai will have art direction by Thotta Dharani and music by Goli Soda-fame Arunagiri.