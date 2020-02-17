Chennai tunes in to a cause with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been 30 years since The Shakti Foundation started hosting its annual fundraiser concert. With time, the foundation has only garnered more supporters for its work in medicare for the rural underprivileged, abandoned and children with disabilities.



Titled Gurucarana, this year’s concert by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy was held at The Music Academy on Saturday. Fans of the musicians and well-wishers of the foundation gathered to enjoy the evening and be part of a larger cause.

The event began with the lighting of the traditional lamp by chief guests A Ramesh Prasad, chairman of Prasad Studios, and Dr. GM Mahesh, a cardio surgeon from Germany. Ophthalmologist and quiz master Dr. Navin Jayakumar was the emcee of the evening.



The air in the auditorium turned celebratory and cheers echoed from every nook and cranny as Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy geared up for their energetic performance. On their association with The Shakti Foundation for many years now, Shankar said, “Our achievement and success in life is not complete if we don’t extend our support to causes like these. We’re proud to be associated with The Shakti Foundation.

The work that Vasanth Raghuvir is doing is incredible. We’re grateful. Apart from this, Chennai has always been close to our hearts. You don’t get idlis from Murugan Idli anywhere else or even the piping-hot rasam rice, which happens to be Loy’s favourite.”



Known for their Bollywood chart-toppers, the music composers engaged the audience along with their band. While there were solo instrumental pieces from Loy and Ehsaan, it was Shankar’s songs that stole the show. The audience grooved to peppy numbers like It’s the time to disco and Pretty woman.

There were melodies like Har ghadi, Meri maa and Enna solla pogirai in the playlist. The audience was in awe when Shankar rendered his Breathless song. The overall gig was received with a standing ovation.



Towards the end, Vasanth Raghuvir and her team of volunteers extended their gratitude to the audience. The event sponsors were felicitated.



“I’m overwhelmed by the increasing number of supporters every year. We’ve had humble sponsors and contributors without whom the event wouldn’t have been possible. The artistes have been generous to perform for us. We hope to reach great heights,” thanked Raghuvir.



The event concluded with Heal the world as patrons rose for silent prayers — a ritual followed by the foundation every year.