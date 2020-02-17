Home Entertainment Tamil

Chennai tunes in to a cause with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

The Shakti Foundation’s Gurucarana featuring music composers Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy was an evening to remember.  

Published: 17th February 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Known for their Bollywood chart-toppers, the music composers engaged the audience along with their band. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been 30 years since The Shakti Foundation started hosting its annual fundraiser concert. With time, the foundation has only garnered more supporters for its work in medicare for the rural underprivileged, abandoned and children with disabilities.

Titled Gurucarana, this year’s concert by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy was held at The Music Academy on Saturday. Fans of the musicians and well-wishers of the foundation gathered to enjoy the evening and be part of a larger cause. 

The event began with the lighting of the traditional lamp by chief guests A Ramesh Prasad, chairman of Prasad Studios, and Dr. GM Mahesh, a cardio surgeon from Germany. Ophthalmologist and quiz master Dr. Navin Jayakumar was the emcee of the evening. 

The air in the auditorium turned celebratory and cheers echoed from every nook and cranny as Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy geared up for their energetic performance. On their association with The Shakti Foundation for many years now, Shankar said, “Our achievement and success in life is not complete if we don’t extend our support to causes like these. We’re proud to be associated with The Shakti Foundation.

The work that Vasanth Raghuvir is doing is incredible. We’re grateful. Apart from this, Chennai has always been close to our hearts. You don’t get idlis from Murugan Idli anywhere else or even the piping-hot rasam rice, which happens to be Loy’s favourite.” 

Known for their Bollywood chart-toppers, the music composers engaged the audience along with their band. While there were solo instrumental pieces from Loy and Ehsaan, it was Shankar’s songs that stole the show. The audience grooved to peppy numbers like It’s the time to disco and Pretty woman. 

There were melodies like Har ghadi, Meri maa and Enna solla pogirai in the playlist. The audience was in awe when Shankar rendered his Breathless song. The overall gig was received with a standing ovation. 

Towards the end, Vasanth Raghuvir and her team of volunteers extended their gratitude to the audience. The event sponsors were felicitated.

“I’m overwhelmed by the increasing number of supporters every year. We’ve had humble sponsors and contributors without whom the event wouldn’t have been possible. The artistes have been generous to perform for us. We hope to reach great heights,” thanked Raghuvir. 

The event concluded with Heal the world as patrons rose for silent prayers — a ritual followed by the foundation every year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Shakti Foundation Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy The Music Academy
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp