Harbhajan, Yami Gautam add glitter as ‘Riviera 2020’ ends

VELLORE: The Vellore Institute of Technology’s ‘Riviera 2020’, a mega cultural and sport event, drew to a close on Saturday with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Bollywood actress Yami Gautam adding charm to the valedictory function held at VIT’s outdoor sports stadium in Vellore on Saturday.

Chief Guest of the function Harbhajan Singh and guest of honour Yami distributed trophies to winners of the competitions. SSN college of Engineering bagged the overall trophy for sports, while Christ University, Bengaluru, bagged the overall trophy for cultural events. Students of several institutes in India and 39 other countries, including France, Italy, Sri Lanka, Portugal, USA, Cambodia, Vietnam, Afganistan, Syria and Singapore, took part in Riviera 2020, which commenced on February 12.

Star-studded nights



Playback singer Sid Sriram gave a grand start to the event on an inaugural day, followed by singer Benny Dayal’s and the band Divine’s stunning performances. With her mesmerizing voice, Shreya Ghoshal endeared to the crowd on day three. Stand-up comedian Zahir Khan delighted the crowd and during the valedictory programme, Yami Gautam and Harbhajan Singh interacted with the students. Harbhajan told the students to stay focused and follow their dreams.

Yami urged students to enjoy this phase (college life) since the years would never return and to have the determination to achieve their goals. Vellore Institute of Technology Chancellor G Viswanathan, Vice President Shankar Viswanathan, assistant vice president Kadambari S Viswanathan and pro-vice-chancellor S Narayanan were among the others who graced the occasion of ‘Riviera 2020’.