Home Entertainment Tamil

Harbhajan, Yami Gautam add glitter as ‘Riviera 2020’ ends

Chief guest of the function Harbhajan Singh and guest of honour Yami distributed trophies to winners of the competitions.

Published: 17th February 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

On the valedictory programme of the 4-day cultural and sports extravaganza, Riviera’20, Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Bollywood actress Yami Gautam distributed prizes to winners. VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan is also seen.

On the valedictory programme of the 4-day cultural and sports extravaganza, Riviera’20, Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Bollywood actress Yami Gautam distributed prizes to winners. VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan is also seen. (Photo | S Dinesh)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The Vellore Institute of Technology’s ‘Riviera 2020’, a mega cultural and sport event, drew to a close on Saturday with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Bollywood actress Yami Gautam adding charm to the valedictory function held at VIT’s outdoor sports stadium in Vellore on Saturday.

Chief Guest of the function Harbhajan Singh and guest of honour Yami distributed trophies to winners of the competitions. SSN college of Engineering bagged the overall trophy for sports, while Christ University, Bengaluru, bagged the overall trophy for cultural events. Students of several institutes in India and 39 other countries, including France, Italy, Sri Lanka, Portugal, USA, Cambodia, Vietnam, Afganistan, Syria and Singapore, took part in Riviera 2020, which commenced on February 12.

Star-studded nights

Playback singer Sid Sriram gave a grand start to the event on an inaugural day, followed by singer Benny Dayal’s and the band Divine’s stunning performances. With her mesmerizing voice, Shreya Ghoshal endeared to the crowd on day three. Stand-up comedian Zahir Khan delighted the crowd and during the valedictory programme, Yami Gautam and Harbhajan Singh interacted with the students. Harbhajan told the students to stay focused and follow their dreams. 

Yami urged students to enjoy this phase (college life) since the years would never return and to have the determination to achieve their goals. Vellore  Institute of Technology Chancellor G Viswanathan, Vice President Shankar Viswanathan, assistant vice president Kadambari S Viswanathan and pro-vice-chancellor S Narayanan were among the others who graced the occasion of ‘Riviera 2020’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harbhajan Singh Bollywood Yami Gautam Vellore Institute of Technology Riviera 2020
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp