Sobhita Dhulipala joins Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

By Express News Service

Sobhita Dhulipala will be playing a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming multi-lingual historical drama. The film, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s fictional historic novel Ponniyin Selvan, tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th century. The film stars a mix of actors from Bollywood and South industries, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi.

A source revealed that Sobhita, a trained classical dancer, is playing the pivotal role of a princess, who is a master in Bharatanatyam and Kuchupudi. Shooting for the film has already begun. The Thailand schedule was wrapped up in January, while the rest of the will be shot on sets as well as real locations across the country through the year.

The cast had done reportedly multiple workshops, with Sobhita’s focused on classical dance techniques. Like Bahubali, Ponniyin Selvan is being made in two parts, with the first part slated for release in January 2021.Sobhita made her acting debut in Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0.