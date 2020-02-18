Character poster of Srikanth from 'Maha' revealed

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Hansika will be teaming up with debutant director UR Jameel, former assistant of Bogan-fame Laxman, for a heroine-centric suspense thriller titled Maha. Also starring Srikanth in a pivotal role, the makers have now revealed the character poster of the actor.



The poster features a smiling and handcuffed Srikanth behind bars and two cops — played by Thambi Ramaiah and Karunakaran — pointing guns at him.

“Srikanth sir is not playing the antagonist in the film. His is a pivotal role that travels throughout the film. His character has a twist in the end and that’s why we came up with a poster that leaves people wondering on what he’s up to,” says Jameel who also confirms that 80 per cent of the film has been wrapped up.



“We have completed the abroad schedules as well as scenes involving Simbu sir. We will wrap up the shoot in the next schedule that will take ten days.”

Produced by Mathiyalagan under his Etcetera Entertainment banner, Maha has music by Ghibran and also stars Nasser, Jayaprakash, and Chaaya Singh in supporting roles. The makers are planning to release the film in May this year.