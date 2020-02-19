Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Bear Grylls gives a sneak-peek into 'Rajini Vs Wild' 

The Man vs Wild series caught Indian attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shot for it in the forests of northern India with Bear Grylls last year. 
 

Published: 19th February 2020 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 01:09 PM

The show will air on the Discovery channel but a date for the same has not been announced. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Keeping the excitement alive among Thalaiva fans,  popular tv show host Bear Grylls shared a sneak peek to Rajinikanth's television debut.

Sharing a motion poster which features Rajini and Bear dressed in their wildlife gear, Grylls wrote, “Preparing for @Rajinikanth ’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. ThalaivaOnDiscovery.”

Calling the 69-year-old superstar a 'Swagger', Grylls also tweeted saying 'In the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way.'

Reports of superstar Rajinikanth getting injured during the shoot also surfaced last month. However, forest officials said that the actor was fine but the shooting had to be stopped midway following the incident.

Actor Rajinikanth also thanked Bear Grylls for an 'unforgettable experience.' 

The 'Into the wild with Bear Grylls' episode which features Rajinikanth has been shot in Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The show will be shot across fourteen episodes and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has also been shooting for the same. 

The show will air on the Discovery channel but a date for the same has not been announced. 

(With ENS, agencies inputs)

