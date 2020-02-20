Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Karthik Kumar to star in superhero film 'with a twist'

'When this story reached them, they felt it was potentially a good story to tell, and it also fell into their bracket of feel-good cinema,' adds Karthik. 

Published: 20th February 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

The yet-to-be-titled project not only has an interesting star cast but an exciting premise too.

The yet-to-be-titled project not only has an interesting star cast but an exciting premise too.

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

One fine day in 2016, actor Karthik Kumar announced he was hanging up his acting boots in a heartfelt note on social media, titled Confessions of a failed actor. A little over three years later, Karthik returns to cinema, albeit in the new avatar of a director.

“I have been directing stage plays for over 15 years now. Once I stopped acting in films, it gave me the opportunity to revive a long-time dream — to tell stories,” says Karthik, who has just wrapped up the talkie portions of his debut directorial. 

The yet-to-be-titled project not only has an interesting star cast but an exciting premise too. Can you imagine 80s stars like K Bhagyaraj, Ambika, Manobala, Chinni Jayanth, and Pandiarajan playing superheroes?

“Kalaaikra maadhri oru vishayamum irukaadhu, and even if there is, the film is so self-effacing that we might have just beaten them (the trolls) to the punch,” says Karthik, who wants to dabble in the less-explored genre of simple feel-good cinema.

It also makes sense that his vision is backed by Siddharth Anand Kumar’s Yoodlee Films, which recently backed Madhumitha’s much-acclaimed KD.

“They believe in the strength of a good script. When this story reached them, they felt it was potentially a good story to tell, and it also fell into their bracket of feel-good cinema,” adds Karthik. Karthik is clear that this is the space he wants to work in.

When I point out that youth are the first audience to any film nowadays, the actor-turned-director says.

“I wouldn’t say that I have elements specifically designed to appeal to the youth. But if the young people in the audience today like a good story, and want to have an unabashed laugh, then I am confident this film will work for them.”

Moreover, Karthik aims to mainly cater to the family audience who are starved for good films. “When a family, especially with kids, watch a movie, it is important that there is no violence, no R-rated humour, and basically nothing embarrassing. At some level, parents are hoping that films of their kids’ favourite stars are family-friendly. But this isn’t always the case. For example, Darbar is not an easy watch for young kids. That’s why I chose to make a Rajkumar Hirani kind of film that makes people laugh, smile, and basically go home, feeling good,” signs off Karthik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karthik Kumar Kollywood Tamil Films
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp