Caste group opposes Dhanush film

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Claiming that Dhanush-starring ‘Karnan’ movie is creating an atmosphere conducive for clashes among two castes in Southern districts, members of Mukkulathor Pulipadai demanded the permission given for the shooting of the movie to be cancelled.

They petitioned DIG Praveen Kumar Abhinapu on Wednesday, seeking to revoke permit to shoot the movie in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. The organisation’s City South Secretary Velmurugan said that the movie is based on 1995 Kodiyankulam Maniyachi communal clash. Alleging that the movie is overtly criticizing one particular community, they urged the police to arrest the movie’s director Mari Selvaraj.