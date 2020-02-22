Dinesh, Vikram Sugumaran team up for 'Therum Porum'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Director Vikram Sugumaran of Madha Yaanai Kootam-fame has joined hands with Dinesh for a film. Titled Therum Porum, the film, which is currently being shot in Sivaganga, features the Attakathi actor as a jallikattu player.

“It’s a film set around a theru in a temple located at Sivaganga. How two political parties try to make politics out of religion forms the backdrop of the story. Dinesh plays the son of a village head,” says Vikram who heaps praise on the actor.



“He’s a very dedicated artiste who has done something no other hero would, and I am saying this just five days into the shoot. For a jallikattu sequence, we shot live at the Siravayal village’s manjuvirattu, and Dinesh actually participated in the event. There were more than 5,000 bulls there apart from five lakh people and it’s a place where you don’t know where the bull might come from. Also, as his character is someone who owns a bull, Dinesh spent a lot of time with this bull named Suruli.”



The rest of the primary cast members are yet to be finalised for Therum Porum. While the heroine has not been confirmed, the team is also scouting for another actor for a pivotal role. With music by Justin Prabhakaran and cinematography by Kumki-fame M Sukumar, Therum Porum also marks the debut of actors Aruldoss and Karthik Durai of Sethupathi-fame as producers. Thai Saravanan’s Nallusamy Productions will be presenting this film.