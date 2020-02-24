Home Entertainment Tamil

Talent generation  

He admits to having learned a lot from both actors. “I was amazed at Sachu ma’am’s energy and agility, despite her age.

Published: 24th February 2020 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Harish Kalyan loved getting the opportunity to act alongside veterans during the making of Dharaala Prabhu, the remake of Vicky Donor. In the film, actor Sachu plays his grandmother, while comedian Vivekh plays a doctor (played by Anil Kapoor in the Hindi original). “It felt surreal to be shooting with them. It struck me that three generations of actors were in the same frame. I told this to Vivekh sir and he smiled in agreement,” says Harish.

He admits to having learned a lot from both actors. “I was amazed at Sachu ma’am’s energy and agility, despite her age. She would climb stairs in a jiffy if the shot demanded that. She was open to retakes too. She would add these little comical touches to her performance,” he says.Vivekh is well-known for his tree-planting drives, which Harish says he was inspired by. “So moved was I by what he’s doing that I celebrated my birthday by planting trees in a government school.”

There was a lot of learning in the acting department too, he says. He was apparently surprised when Vivekh asked him if they could rehearse a few long scenes before going for the take. “I have done rehearsal workshops for other films before, but this was the first time a senior actor suggested it to me. His dedication was amazing. He would come fully prepared with his lines and give me small inputs that lifted the scenes to another level. Our comic timing and dialogue delivery was in sync, and we gave the entire shot in just one or two takes, saving so much time.”

Interestingly, Harish didn’t even recognise Vivekh on the first day of their shoot. “I was waiting for him to arrive, and there was no one around except an old man. After a long wait, I asked my assistant when Vivekh could arrive, and that was when I learned that the old man was Vivekh,” says Harish. “I told him about this and we had a hearty laugh at how with just a wig and a ‘soda buddi kannadi’, he looked so different.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp