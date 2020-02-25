Home Entertainment Tamil

Criminal waste

Director S Hari Uthraa says his upcoming film, Galtha, poised for release this Friday, is about toxic medical waste getting dumped into randomly-chosen villages.

Published: 25th February 2020 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

By K Sudha
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director S Hari Uthraa says his upcoming film, Galtha, poised for release this Friday, is about toxic medical waste getting dumped into randomly-chosen villages. “I have also touched on the silent support of this from political entities. This is clear from vehicles getting clearance to transport this waste from one state to another. Also, the choice of villages will not be possible without the connivance of the local heads and the panchayat board,” he adds.

Hari, who affirms his film is based on the real facts, says, “Considerable damage is done to the lands where the toxic substances are set on fire. The foul smell which emanates from this lasts for days. Imagine the pollution, not to mention the colossal monetary loss.”Galtha, shot in and around Kumbakonam, Mannargudi, and Tanjore, features Appukutty in a slightly negative role. “The cast also includes Anthony, Siva Nishanth, and Divya” says Hari, adding that a highlight of the film is veteran composer Deva lending his voice for the title song.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp