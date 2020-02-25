Criminal waste

K Sudha By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director S Hari Uthraa says his upcoming film, Galtha, poised for release this Friday, is about toxic medical waste getting dumped into randomly-chosen villages. “I have also touched on the silent support of this from political entities. This is clear from vehicles getting clearance to transport this waste from one state to another. Also, the choice of villages will not be possible without the connivance of the local heads and the panchayat board,” he adds.

Hari, who affirms his film is based on the real facts, says, “Considerable damage is done to the lands where the toxic substances are set on fire. The foul smell which emanates from this lasts for days. Imagine the pollution, not to mention the colossal monetary loss.”Galtha, shot in and around Kumbakonam, Mannargudi, and Tanjore, features Appukutty in a slightly negative role. “The cast also includes Anthony, Siva Nishanth, and Divya” says Hari, adding that a highlight of the film is veteran composer Deva lending his voice for the title song.

