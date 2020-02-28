Home Entertainment Tamil

Ajay Devgn to remake 'Kaithi' in Hindi

Ajay Devgn was last seen opposite wife Kajol in their much-acclaimed period-drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Published: 28th February 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 11:45 AM

Actor Ajay Devgn and actor Karthi from 'Kaithi'

Actor Ajay Devgn and actor Karthi from 'Kaithi'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday announced that he is working on the Hindi remake of famous Tamil action thriller 'Kaithi'.

After a lot of speculations about him working in the film, the actor confirmed it by sharing the update on Twitter.

"Yes, I'm doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021," he tweeted.

Besides, playing the lead in the film, Devgn will also be producing the film in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

The film will hit the theatres on February 12, 2021.

Tamil film 'Kaithi' is a thriller which revolves around an ex-convict on the quest to meet his daughter after leaving prison but is interrupted due to a well-orchestrated drug raid.

Devgn was last seen opposite wife Kajol in their much-acclaimed period-drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Ajay Devgn's magnum opus had grossed over Rs 200 crore and also garnered appreciation from critics across the country.

TAGS
Ajay Devgn Kaithi
