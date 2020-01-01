Actor Ram Arun Castro walks towards the light

K Sudha By

Express News Service

V1 has received some encouraging response on social media and the lead actor Ram Arun Castro is elated. Already on his second project, a period film, he says this happiness follows a decade of hard work and struggle. “While pursuing engineering in the Gulf, I was lucky to find an opening at the New York School of Acting which opened a branch in the Emirates,” he begins.

During this period, Ram got to interact with celebrity filmmakers from all over the globe. Also being the only Indian student, filmmaker Mira Nair apparently spent quality time with the young actor. “She told me that I would get lost in Hollywood movies. Her words of wisdom got me back to my roots in Chennai and scout for openings.”

However, this journey was not easy. After many closed doors, Ram considered quitting and leaving to the Gulf. And that’s when V1 happened. “My friend CS Prem Kumar, editor of the movie, had suggested my name to director Pavel, who was scouting for an energetic new face to play the lead. I auditioned and bagged the role.” He says that Pavel being an actor himself, understood what a fresher could do and was open to improvisations.

And that apparently helped in playing an intelligent, nyctophobic forensic officer who unravels a murder case. “Playing a nyctophobic person who fears darkness needed some out-of-the-box thinking. I am glad I was supported by Vishnu Priya, who is a known name in Malayalam, which helped in improving the final output.”