Parthiban in talks with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Oththa Seruppu remake

Published: 06th January 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Parthiban with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor-director Parthiban is in talks with Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in the Hindi remake of his recent directorial venture, Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

The actor took to Twitter to reveal that the two were in talks, and also shared a picture with Nawazuddin who was in town to attend an awards ceremony.

“We are in talks and it’s too early to confirm it at this juncture. I was able to meet him earlier today and he’s interested in the project. He has not seen the film but his associates have caught it. He will watch the film and then give his word,” says Parthiban. When asked about the status of his upcoming film, Iravin Nizhal, Asia’s first single-shot feature film, the filmmaker says, “It’s a huge process and is akin to doing ten films. I am also busy with my acting commitments, including Vijay Sethupathi’s Thuglak Durbar. I will be commencing work on Iravin Nizhal in between these projects.”

Parthiban, who was last seen in Thittam Poattu Thirudura Koottam, also has films such as Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Parthiban Oththa Seruppu Oththa Seruppu remake
