Home Entertainment Tamil

‘Tamil cinema is in great state right now’

My family has an artistic background. My grandparents were drama artistes. One of my uncles was a lightman.

Published: 06th January 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bharathi Selvam with Karthi and Anuskha

Bharathi Selvam with Karthi and Anuskha

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

When did you realise cinema was your calling?
My family has an artistic background. My grandparents were drama artistes. One of my uncles was a lightman. But I still did not know how to get into the industry though I was clear that I wanted to become a filmmaker. When some directors came off the Film Union and started another named Padaipali, which was headed by Bharathiraja sir, they employed a lot of people. I got in as a lightman. I worked in many films and made good money on a daily basis. Eventually, I left it behind to pursue direction.

What have you learned from your directors?
Shankar Dayal sir thinks of his assistants as family members. I learned how important comradeship is in a team. Kalees sir is a hard worker. I’ve seen him work for more than 24 hours at a stretch without getting tired. He has the ability to work for days without sleep. Caarthick sir is extremely friendly too.

What’s the oddest or most memorable thing you have seen or done as an AD?
I was in charge of costume continuity in Saguni when this incident happened. Santhanam sir had rolled up his sleeves for one scene, and in another, he rolled it up higher. When I pointed this out, he laughed and told Karthi sir, “Ivan enna sonnalum senjiduvom, illaina velila poi Santhanam-a pottudathinga, solradhe kekka maatan nu solliduvan.”

What’s one area of filmmaking you had a tough time with, but are better at now?
The importance given to action continuity is extremely underrated. It’s hard to make sure we know which direction the hero has turned after an action move. This helps us decide where the camera should be in the next shot. It took me a while to understand this.

Have you ever been starstruck?
I love Radhika madam’s acting. She is one of the few artists who can pull off any role. A female actor will have a maximum of two to three costume changes a day. In Saguni, she had to change her costume and make-up more than five times in a single day. Any other artist would have shown discomfort but madam knows the importance of continuity.

What is your take on present-day cinema?
It’s in a great state right now. A few years back, we had just a few directors who were doing really well. But now, almost all the directors have made a place for themselves. We are seeing some unique ideas and are competing directly with Bollywood in aspects such as production value and CG.

What’s one thing that you think you can bring to Tamil cinema?
When coming to Chennai from Kanchipuram, a guy next to me was seeing a pirated version of a new film next to me on his phone. When I enquired, he said he comes from there to Chennai for work every day and watches two films during the commute to keep himself entertained. The apathy was shocking. It’s hard to believe that they have not put a full stop to this menace. If you are able to arrest those who watch child pornography, how are you not able to act on piracy?

Who would be the dream cast and/or crew for your debut project?
The script I have written is a comedy and I cannot think of anyone else but Santhanam sir for it. It’s a film that has a good mix of comedy, sentiment and action. I will be approaching him.

Bharathi Selvam
Films worked on: Saguni, Thirudan Police, Kee
Directors worked with: Shankar Dayal, Caarthick Raju, Kalees
Main responsibilities: Costumes, Continuity and junior artists management

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil cinema
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp