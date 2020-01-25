Home Entertainment Tamil

Kamal Hassan to produce Rajini’s next?

The latest big news from Kollywood is that Kamal Hassan might be producing Rajinikanth’s next film and it will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Published: 25th January 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The latest big news from Kollywood is that Kamal Hassan might be producing Rajinikanth’s next film and it will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.  A source says that Rajini, who is currently working on his 168th film with director Siva, is keen on doing one more film before diving deep into full-time politics and due to the friendship he shares with Kamal, the latter wants to bankroll that project. Notably, Kamal also hinted that there’s ‘more in store’ after handing Lokesh the best director award for Kaithi at a recent award show.

Apart from Kadamai Kanniyam Kattupaadu (Sathyaraj), Magalir Mattum (Revathi, Urvashi, Rohini), Nala Damayanthi (Madhavan) and Kadaram Kondan (Vikram), Raaj Kamal Films International had predominantly produced only Kamal’s films. If true, this project will be the first time his production house will collaborate with Rajinikanth. An official confirmation on the same is expected soon. Meanwhile, Kamal is currently working on Indian 2 and Lokesh is preparing for the final schedule of the Vijay-starrer Master.

