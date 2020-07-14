STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

K Balachander: A filmmaker far ahead of his time

In this week-long series dedicated to veteran filmmaker K Balachander to celebrate his 90th birthday anniversary, celebrities reminisce about the auteur and his work.

Published: 14th July 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Thillu Mullu

A still from Thillu Mullu

By Haritha Mohan
Express News Service

‘If not for Balachander sir, I would not be what I am today. He introduced me to the beautiful world of cinema in Thillu Mullu, and I am grateful for that opportunity for the rest of my life. My role in the film as Uma, the sister of Rajinikanth’s character, was not prominent in the original Hindi film, Gol Maal, but KB sir developed it. It was my debut and I was quite young, and would shiver in fear at the sight of him. In all my life, he’s the only one I have been scared of.

However, I must say that as stern as he was, he always remembered to appreciate good performances. He taught us all the magic of acting using our eyes. Even Rajini sir was scared of KB sir and revered him. His voice and the way he walked seemed so majestic to us. Rajnikanth sir was still an upcoming artiste at the time Thillu Mullu was shot, and KB sir used to be in awe of his performances and would keep telling him, “You are the Superstar.” His sets were a place of total discipline, with pin-drop silence observed. This fear and silence I talk about came from our respect for him.

All his films were ahead of their time by at least a decade or two. Take, for instance, his film, Thaneer Thaneer, that discussed the issue of water scarcity, at a time when it was not as big a problem. His thoughts were modern and without any gender bias. Years after Thillu Mullu, I did a film called Aarohanam. After seeing the film, Balachander sir wrote a letter to the director Lakshmy Ramakrishnan saying, “I discovered Viji but you have rediscovered her.” There’s nothing better than to hear such words from your guru. You wouldn’t believe it, but he last called ‘Action, camera and cut’ in a scene with me in the climax of the TV serial, Amudha Oru Aacharyakuri. I did a cameo in that serial with no questions asked, and no payment demanded. He thanked me for it in the credits. I’m a microdot in the world he has created and yet, he remembered to give me credit for my work. That’s the kind of person he was.

All the ocean of learning that has come from him cannot be put into words. Be it nuances in expression, or confidence and positivity, all the knowledge I pass to my acting class students is what he passed on to me. I will forever be grateful to him.’

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thillu Mullu K Balachander
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp