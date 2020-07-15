Onbadhu Kuzhi Sampath gets a release on CV Kumar's Regal Talkies

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Producer CV Kumar has started his own pay-per-view streaming service, known as Regal Talkies. Onbadhu Kuzhi Sampath is the first censored Tamil film to be released on the platform. "We are proud to be associated with someone like CV Kumar," says Balaji, who is making his debut as a lead in this film.

"This is a rural film like Mynaa and Paruthiveeran, that can be watched by the entire family. The unique aspect with Regal Talkies is, if the film gets good reception on the platform, it can also be taken to the theatres later. That’s how their agreement works, and the proceeds are also shared with the producer on a profit-sharing basis," he adds.

Directed by Raghupathi, an erstwhile associate of RK Selvamani, Onbadhu Kuzhi Sampath also features

Thambi-fame Nikhila Vemal and Appukutti.