Narrating COVID docu-film a learning process: Gautham Menon

The special documentary will provide a glimpse into all the key steps being taken across the country to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 17th July 2020 04:50 PM

Kollywood filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon

Kollywood filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon says narrating the documentary "COVID-19: India's War Against The Virus" in Tamil was a learning experience.

"It was more of an idea of learning," Gautham told IANS, while explaining what made him take up the job. "Even though I am a feature film guy who has started dabbling with alternative ideas such as web series, making a documentary or putting together images always seemed interesting to me," he added.

He continued: "So, when an opportunity came to be the narrator or do the voiceover for a film about India's war against coronavirus, it seemed interesting. It seemed like a good learning opportunity."

The special documentary will provide a glimpse into all the key steps being taken across the country to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shot during the lockdown, the documentary tells its story through interviews with experts, frontline workers, patients, migrant workers, and others working tirelessly behind the scenes to arrest the spread of the deadly virus. The film also sheds light on the innovations and the way technology is being used to combat Covid-19.

The documentary is available in seven languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali, and it has released on the Discovery Plus app on July 16. The documentary will premiere on July 20 on the Discovery Channel and Discovery Channel HD.

