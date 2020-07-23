Suresh Sangaiah-Premgi Amaren film titled 'Sathiya Sodhanai'

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Suresh Sangaiah, who made heads turn with his debut film Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, is back with Sathiya Sodhanai. The title of the film, starring Premgi Amaren in the lead, was revealed by Madhavan yesterday.

Suresh tells Cinema Express the comical crime drama will feature Premgi in a never-before-seen role. “Right from the look Premgi sports in the film to his characterisation, everything will be fresh and won’t have any resemblances to his usual style.

Sathiya Sodhanai will have a lot of satire just like my first film. We have shot the film in and around Aruppukottai. Luckily, we finished the shoot before the lockdown happened,” he says. The team is currently working on the post-production of the film and is left with a couple of days work to call it a wrap.

Starring Auto Shankar-fame Swayam Siddha and Bigg Boss Tamil-fame Reshma as the female leads, the film has music by Raghuram and cinematography by RV Saran.